Jude Bernard Ronyak, age 49 of Otsego, MN, went home to be with Jesus on October 3, 2020 at 5:45 p.m. after a four-year miraculous and courageous battle with colon and liver cancer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Flensburg, MN with Father Albert Holmes officiating. Interment will be in St. Hedwig’s Cemetery in Holdingford, MN. Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Wednesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Flensburg, MN. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Jude Ronyak was born as the surprise second of a pair of twins in July of 1971 in Minneapolis, MN. He attended school at Totino-Grace and Fridley High School and then went to college, but soon learned that the Lord and photography was his calling. He was an amazing photographer who could sooth any infant, entertain any toddler, and even make a stubborn teenager smile. He was the loving father of four children: Mikayla, Samuel, Emma, and Jack. Jude was a true servant of the Lord who sought to prove how Catholic the Bible truly is. He loved to share his faith and scripture with anyone and everyone. This infectious spirit made any encounter with him simply unforgettable. Jude loved to listen to Christmas music and would always start on October 1st, but this year he allowed himself an extra month. After originally only given a six-month window, Jude amazed the doctors, specialists, and his care givers with his wisdom, joy and hope. He truly was an inspiration to others who were suffering and counseled many of them. His journey ended a bit surprisingly as not even cancer could claim him as his heart simply leapt into the arms of his savior. He loved his family and his brothers and sisters in Christ dearly. To him they were not just friends; they were his extended family. Jude was the epitome of a soldier for Christ praying constantly and staying faithful even until the end. Jude was preceded in death by his mother Jeannie, grandparents, and cousin Eugene. He is survived by his father Bernard of Holdingford; four children; sister Kris (Daren) Haugan of Andover; brother Joe (Roni) Ronyak of Isanti and twin brother John (Jody) Ronyak of Sartell; Godchildren Hannah Ross, Luke Magnoski, Mary Moudry, Isaiah Florin; nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles. Jude’s family would like to thank Dr. Laudi, Dr. Miller, Heartland Hospice, Father Albert Holmes, and the countless number of people who visited and prayed for their wonderful care and support throughout the past four years.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.