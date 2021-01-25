Juanita “Jane” P. Bondley, 62, of Little Falls, died Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Long Prairie Nursing Home. A visitation will be at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service on Saturday, January 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A funeral service will be held January 30, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, MN. Please follow the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 plan and wear a face mask if attending the service. Juanita “Jane” Bondley was born on September 3, 1958 in West Fargo, North Dakota to Jesus and Juanita (Perez) Vargas. She grew up in the West Fargo area where she attended high school and graduated with the class of 1976. She was united in marriage to Larry Bondley on June 16, 1979 in Harwood, North Dakota. The couple lived in the following areas: Great Falls, MT, Rapid City, SD, Taegu, South Korea, Anchorage, AK, Lincoln, NE and most recently Little Falls, MN for the past 21 years. Jane worked for 20 years at the St. Francis Convent in the house keeping department. In her young years, she enjoyed camping and spending time in the out-doors. Jane loved “Hen Parties” crafting, card making and rubber stamping. She also enjoyed board games and shaking dice with her family and friends. She is survived by her spouse Larry Bondley of Little Falls; parents, Jesus (Juanita) Vargas of West Fargo; brothers, Jesus, Jr. (Sherry) Vargas of Fargo, Frank Vargas of Phoenix; sister, Rosalinda (Wayne ) Vargas of West Fargo; sisters-in-law, Carol Bondley of Portland, Dianne (Steve) Holten of Pelican Rapids and Brenda (Bill) Raschka of Colorado Springs, CO and many nieces and nephews and friends.
