Joyce P. Kuske, 51 year old resident of rural Pierz, MN passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021 at her residence. Funeral Services will be on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Grace Covenant Church in Little Falls, MN, at 11 a.m.., with Rev. Greg Satterberg officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church. Caring for Joyce and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls. Joyce had requested no flowers to be sent. Instead, please send donations to either the Voice of Martyrs, or Charity Water. Due to church capacity of 400-450, you may join in on Joyce’s funeral via livestream that can be reached at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i8qMZMpAkDY Or, search on youtube: “Joyce Kuske Memorial” the day of the service. Joyce Paula Andler was born on February 11, 1970, to Peter Theodore Andler and Mary Lou Andler in Duluth, MN. She graduated from Central High School in Duluth, MN. Joyce attended the Lake Superior College Fond da Lac Law Enforcement program, graduating in 2000. She was united in marriage to Paul Martin Kuske, on June 28, 2002. From 2001 to 2020, Joyce was a Minnesota Conservation Officer. She was stationed in Little Falls, MN, and also spent 4 years working in the divisions training and education section at Camp Ripley. Joyce loved running with her shepherd dogs, Herc and Reggie, reading, BWCA girl trips, cooking healthy foods for her family and friends, and was always looking to do something nice for someone. Raising her boys was also one of her most favorite things to do. Joyce actively supported the Voice of Martyrs, and the Water Charity. She was always looking for that stray person to make friends with. Joyce will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Joyce is survived by husband, Paul of 19 years; sons, Caleb and Grant; sisters, Julia Mary Lucente (Andler); parents, Peter and Mary Lou Andler; mother-in-law, Virginia Kuske; sister and brother-in-law, Lisa and Mike Moreno; niece and nephew, Ally and Jing.
