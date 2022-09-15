Marie Joyce Mester, of Royalton, died peacefully on her 81st birthday after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Visitation held on Saturday, September 17 from 9:30 - 11:00 AM at the church. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Holy Trinity Catholic Church on Saturday, September 17 at 11:00 AM with Fr. Gregory Sauer officiating. Urn bearers are her grandchildren. Burial in the parish cemetery.
Joyce was born September 15, 1941, the youngest of twelve children born to John and Julia (Waletzke) Radziej. She grew up in Royalton and moved to Minneapolis after graduating high school. It was there that she met her future husband Donald Mester. Don and Joyce settled in Royalton and raised their children there. After Don's death in 1980, Joyce worked at Federal Express in St. Cloud until her retirement. She was an active volunteer and a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Royalton American Legion Post #137 Auxiliary, and Royalton Historical Museum.
Joyce was hard working, fun loving, and had many friends. Most of all she was a devoted and proud mother and grandmother. She loved her family, supported them in all of their endeavors, and instilled good values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Joyce is survived by her children Todd (Terri Thommes) Mester, Oak Grove and Michelle (Kurt) Stevens, Royalton; grandchildren Kasey (Jackie) Stevens, Eli Stevens, Jake Mester, and Carly Mester; great-grandsons Ambrose and Gregory Stevens; brother Thomas (Eileen) Radziej; sisters-in-law Lorraine Imholte, Marion Radziej, Doris Radziej, Carol Kroll, and Jane Radziej; and many nieces and nephews.
Joyce is welcomed into heaven by her husband Donald; her parents; sisters Irene, Dorothy, Angeline, Betty; and brothers Gerald, Earl, Jack, Leo, Jimmy, Larry.
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Joyce. 320-632-4393
