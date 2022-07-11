Joyce Joanne (Schnoor) McDonald passed peacefully at her home in Randall, Minnesota with her family by her side on Monday, June 20, 2022.
A funeral service, led by Pastor Michael Hartwell, will be held at the Randall Presbyterian Church on July 19, 2022 at 10 A.M. to honor her life. Her final resting place will be at Veteran's Cemetery at Camp Ripley, Minnesota. In light of the continuing public health concerns regarding the COVID pandemic, the family kindly requests that masks be worn at this service for the safety of all. In lieu of gifts or flowers, the family requests donations to cancer research or services. Caring for Joyce and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Joyce was the fourth of five children born to Robert and Theresa (Schroeder) Schnoor on October 24, 1948 in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. After living in Elizabeth, Minnesota, she and her siblings Allen, Ralph, and Dale, moved with their parents to the Iron Range to the city of Babbitt, Minnesota, where she completed her elementary schooling at the Frank A. Emanuelson School in Babbitt, Minnesota. Joyce completed her middle and high school grades at John F. Kennedy High School in Babbitt. While she was in high school, Joyce was a cheerleader and in the school marching band for the Babbitt Knights. Joyce attended St. Cloud State University after graduation to pursue a degree in English and art. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Elective Studies. On March 7, 1970, she married Gary Thomas McDonald in Babbitt, Minnesota. Their only child, Cole T. McDonald, was born on June 4, 1971 in Augsburg, West Germany when Gary was stationed in Neu Ulm, Germany, while serving in the U.S. Army. She has two grandchildren; Garrison Patrick McDonald and Kylara Tegan McDonald.
Upon their return to the United States, Joyce taught English as a Second Language to adult immigrants in the St. Cloud area. She started the Laubach Literacy Reading program in St. Cloud and spent her career coordinating volunteers for the Community Education program for Independent School District #742 for 25 years. Joyce and Gary loved to play cards, go camping with Cole, and play sports on community softball teams with friends. She also played the baritone, both in the community and in church.
When she and Gary retired, they moved to their home in Randall, Minnesota and named it "Peaceful Pines." She planted her gardens, played Scrabble with Gary every day, and used it as a home base while they adventured; camping around the state. She loved nature and exploring the outdoors, sports, flowers, birds, animals, arts and crafts. Joyce led a Randall based exercise group called the Bone Builders. She was a member of a card-making group that repurposed used cards to donate to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls, Minnesota. She continued enjoying playing the baritone, and contributed to the Tuba Christmas event for many years.
Joyce was known for her sunny and optimistic view of life. She looked for the positive sides of others and situations, and her smile and positivity were contagious. Joyce's legacy will live on through countless memories created with family and friends.
Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Theresa (Schroeder) Schnoor; her in-laws, Thomas and Alice McDonald; her brother, Ralph Schnoor; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and her godfather, Jerry Schroeder.
Joyce is survived by her husband, Gary of Randall; her son, Cole (Sharon) of Sauk Rapids; her grandchildren, Garrison (LaToya) of Lake Jackson, Texas and Kylara of St. Cloud. Siblings, Margaret Tabatt of St. Cloud, Dale Schnoor of Eugene, Oregon, and Allen (Chris) Schnoor of Eugene, Oregon also survive her.
