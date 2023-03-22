Joyce Waldvogel, 82-year-old resident of Little Falls, died Monday, March 20, 2023 at Highland Senior Living in Little Falls, MN.

Funeral service held on Saturday, March 25 at 1:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls with Father Patrick Hoeft officiating. Visitation held on Saturday from 11:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Saturday at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service. The burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, March 27 at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls

