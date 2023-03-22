Joyce Waldvogel, 82-year-old resident of Little Falls, died Monday, March 20, 2023 at Highland Senior Living in Little Falls, MN.
Funeral service held on Saturday, March 25 at 1:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls with Father Patrick Hoeft officiating. Visitation held on Saturday from 11:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Saturday at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service. The burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, March 27 at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls
Joyce Mary Finken was born on April 25, 1940 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls to Henry and Marie (Wensman) Finken. She attended school in Little Falls and graduated from St. Francis High School. She met the love of her life Paul Waldvogel, they were married on June 27, 1959 at St. Mary's Church in Little Falls. The couple lived in Little Falls while raising their three children. After retirement, they wintered in Apache Junction, AZ and summered at their lake home on Lake Beauty in Long Prairie, MN.
Joyce enjoyed fishing, gardening, cooking, canning, yard games, quilting, reading, puzzles, spending time with her grandchildren and enjoying a Natural Light.
Joyce is survived by her children, John (Cindy) Waldvogel, Lynn (Jaimie) Kassman, Judith (Jorge) Espino; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Ken (Marcene) Finken of St. Cloud, Terrance Finken of Detroit, MI and Susan Allerman of Little Falls; in-laws, Ray (Marge) Waldvogel of Texas, Alice Norton of Wisconsin, Donald (Bernice) Waldvogel, Lawrence (Gloria) Waldvogel, Arlene Waldvogel and Donna Waldvogel all of Little Falls, Robert (Carol) Waldvogel of Cecil, WI.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; parents, Henry Finken, Marie (Wensman) Finken Proper, Stanley Proper; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Paul, Sr. and Francis (Lenarz) Waldvogel; in-laws, Wilma Finken, Elizabeth (Roger) Wardarski, James Waldvogel, Sylvester (Dorothy) Waldvogel, Jerome Waldvogel, Robert (Mary) Amundson, Bud Norton, Perry Smith, and Shawn Authier.
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory of Joyce.
