Joyce M. (Przybilla) Crary

Joyce (Przybilla) Crary was born December 30, 1944, in Little Falls, MN. She was the oldest of five children of Walter and Alma Przybilla. She grew up in Genola, MN and attended Pierz Memorial High School with the class of 1962. Joyce had many fun stories about growing up in a small town.

Joyce married Joe (Joseph) Crary on May 18, 1963, in Pierz, MN, and then moved to Minneapolis, MN. Joe and Joyce were married for 51 years. Together they raised three children Julie, Jeff, and Jessie. Joyce spent her life working for retail stores (clothing) for 5 years, and banking for 27 years.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.