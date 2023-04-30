Joyce M. (Przybilla) Crary

Joyce (Przybilla) Crary was born December 30, 1944, in Little Falls, MN. She was the oldest of five children of Walter and Alma Przybilla. She grew up in Genola, MN and attended Pierz Memorial High School with the class of 1962. Joyce had many fun stories about growing up in a small town.
Joyce married Joe (Joseph) Crary on May 18, 1963, in Pierz, MN, and then moved to Minneapolis, MN. Joe and Joyce were married for 51 years. Together they raised three children Julie, Jeff, and Jessie. Joyce spent her life working for retail stores (clothing) for 5 years, and banking for 27 years.
Joyce loved to travel and one of her favorite places was Florida. She loved volunteering and working in her flower garden. Joyce enjoyed quilting with her best friend Joyce Tomala. She made over 70 quilts, for weddings, birthdays, or any other reason she could find. Joyce had a big heart and was always willing to help those in need. She was proud of her grandchildren, and they meant the world to her.
Left to cherish her memory is son Jeff (Jody) Crary of Maple Grove, daughters Julie (Gerald) Otremba of New Prague, Jessie Doberstein of Coon Rapids; grandchildren Jolene and Justine Otremba, Connor Crary and Zachary Doberstein; as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Joyce is preceded in death by husband Joseph Crary, her parents Walter and Alma Przybilla, brother Roger Przybilla, brother-in-law John (Margaret) Crary, sister-in-law Josephine (Bernard) Jacobson.
Her caring heart will be greatly missed by her kids, grandchildren, family, and friends.
Funeral held on May 5, 2023 at Epiphany Church in Coon Rapids, MN. Visitation from 9:30-10:30 and Mass at 10:30 with a luncheon to follow. She will be laid to rest at Fort Snelling on May 9th.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.