Joyce M. Pearson, 74-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, Thursday, August 12, 2021 at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls, MN. A Prayer Service will be held at 6:30 PM on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 PM Thursday prior to the service. Caring for Joyce and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Joyce Marilyn Yourczek was born on December 12, 1946 to the late Andrew and Cecelia (Oldakowski) Yourczek. She grew up on the family farm in Swan River Township. Joyce attended country school at District 1181 and graduated from Little Falls High School in 1964. After graduation, she moved to Minneapolis where she worked in the Retail and Banking industry. She moved back to Little Falls with her family in 1978 and went to work at Coborn’s as a Produce Clerk/Assistant where she spent the next 42 years. She retired in August of 2020. Joyce enjoyed watching football (especially the Vikings), art, watching the Food Network, enjoyed sharing a cold beer with her friends at Johnny C’s and spending time with her family. Joyce is survived by her daughters, Jackie (Jeff) Zylka, Sheila (Kory) Olson and Kim (Todd) DeDomines; grandchildren, Kody (Marlee) Olson, Reid (Angie) Olson, Brittani DeDomines, Bryce DeDomines; great-grandson, Emmitt Olson; siblings, John (Adie) Yourczek, Jeraldine Brezinka, Jerome (Audrey) Yourczek, Joe (Barb) Yourczek, Jeremias (Brenda) Yourczek, Julian Yourczek, Jarett (Mary) Yourczek, Jerald (Lori) Yourczek and JoAnne (Jerry) Drellack; sister-in-law, Shirley Yourczek and many nieces and nephews. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Cecelia; brother, Jim Yourczek; brother-in-law, Clem Brezinka; sister-in-law, Nadine Yourczek and grandparents.
