Joyce M. Motzko, 87-year-old resident of Cushing, MN, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at the Country Manor in Sartell, MN. Joyce was born on May 15, 1933 to the late Kenneth and Nora (Bellamy) Schrupp. She grew up in the Swanville area. Joyce was united in marriage to Roy “Shorty” Motzko on January 20, 1951 in Little Falls, MN. She was employed at various local businesses over the years, some of which include The Hub Café, Crestliner Boats, and Larson Boats. Joyce also farmed with her husband on the family farm in Cushing, MN. When Joyce was not working she enjoyed dancing, singing to Old Tyme Music, and tending to her flower and vegetable gardens. She was an outstanding cook that always prepared a large Sunday meal which always included fried chicken, fresh-baked bread and cinnamon rolls. Joyce also loved playing cards, taking drives, entertaining company, and having a cup of coffee with her husband Roy under the birch tree at the farm. She will forever be remembered for the love she showed her grandchildren and the hospitality she provided to the people she loved. Joyce was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Joyce is survived by her children, Ken (Nancy) Motzko of Deadwood, SD and Linda Nylund of Motley, MN; siblings, Donna Hardin of Minneapolis, MN, Gloria Parker of Silver City, IA, Kenneth (Myrna) Schrupp, Jr. of Pine River, MN, Fred Schrupp of Backus, MN and Lorna (Larry) Loberg of Motley, MN; grandchildren, Angie (Aric Watnaas) Johnson of Cushing, MN, Dee (Chris) of Buffalo, MN and Andrew Motzko of Lead, SD; great-grandchildren, Spencer Roe and Matthew Johnson. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Motzko.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.