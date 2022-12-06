Joyce (Kroll) Leidenfrost, 50-year-old resident of Pierz died Sunday, December 4, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer with her loving family by her side.

Mass of Christian Burial held on Saturday, December 10 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Joseph’s Catholic. Visitation held from 4:00-8:00 P.M. on Friday, December 9 and from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Saturday, all visitation times will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz. Burial held in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Holy Trinity Catholic School in Pierz, 80 Edward Street S., Pierz, MN 56364. The family requests that you wear your Pioneer gear to the wake on Friday evening.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.