Joyce (Kroll) Leidenfrost, 50-year-old resident of Pierz died Sunday, December 4, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer with her loving family by her side.
Mass of Christian Burial held on Saturday, December 10 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Joseph’s Catholic. Visitation held from 4:00-8:00 P.M. on Friday, December 9 and from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Saturday, all visitation times will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz. Burial held in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Holy Trinity Catholic School in Pierz, 80 Edward Street S., Pierz, MN 56364. The family requests that you wear your Pioneer gear to the wake on Friday evening.
Joyce Ann Kroll was born on February 15, 1972 in Little Falls, MN to the late Edward and Amelia (Schroden) Kroll. Joyce was the youngest of eight children. She grew up and attended school in Pierz, MN and graduated with the class of 1990. After completing her schooling, she worked the following jobs: milking cows for Roger Stumpf, Thielen Meats of Pierz and Patrick’s Bar and Grill. Joyce was united in marriage to Tom Leidenfrost on October 27, 2001 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz. The couple made their home in Pierz, where she resided at the time of her death.
Joyce loved entertaining family and friends, playing cards, golfing, traveling with her family and friends, bowling in various leagues, singing, dancing, gardening and spending time with family at the lake. Joyce enjoyed her sisters’ weekend getaways and visiting casinos. She was an active volunteer enjoying the following activities: Holy Trinity Steak and Wine fundraiser, Holy Trinity Carnival food booth, St. Joseph’s Church Carnival food booth, John Hellie Baseball Tournament food stand and burger booth. Joyce was her children’s biggest cheerleader and was involved in many of their activities.
Joyce is survived by her husband, Tom Leidenfrost of Pierz; children, Michael Leidenfrost, Katie Leidenfrost, Sophie Leidenfrost, Andy (Emily) Leidenfrost all of Pierz, MN; grandchildren, Jack and Luke Leidenfrost; siblings, Marilyn (Brian) Anderson of Osakis, Doris (John) Trutwin of Rice, Rose (Brad) Voigt of Pelican Rapids, Roger (Judy) Kroll of Pierz, Rita (Roger) Dullinger of St. Joseph, Allan (Kristie) Kroll of Pierz; mother-in-law, Josie Leidenfrost of Pierz; sisters and brothers-in-law, Debbie (Bryan) Hill of Little Falls, Bill (Joy) Leidenfrost of Pierz, Mary (Jimmy) Kloss of Pierz and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Amelia Kroll; brother, Gerald “Jerry” Kroll; niece, Robyn Hoheisel; nephew, Nick Kroll; father-in-law, Leon Leidenfrost.
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Joyce. 320-632-4393
