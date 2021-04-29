Joyce Krivanek, 83-year-old resident of Upsala, MN, was called home to the arms of her savior with her husband, Bill and family by her side on December 4, 2020 at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, ND. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 11 a.m., at the Community Covenant Church in Upsala, MN, with Pastor Steve Weihsmann officiating. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., until the start of the service on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the church or the Upsala Community Center. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls, MN.
