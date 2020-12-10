Joyce Krivanek, 83-year-old resident of Upsala, MN, was called home to the arms of her savior with her husband, Bill and family by her side on December 4, 2020 at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, ND. A Memorial service will be held in the spring of 2021 for all in the Upsala community, that she cherished so much, to attend. Interment will be at the Community Covenant Church Cemetery. Joyce Lorraine White, the daughter of Kenneth and Lucille (Sleight) White was born October 1, 1937 in St. Paul, MN. She grew up in the same small house with her parents and six siblings until graduation from Monroe High School in 1956. After graduation, she worked for Montgomery Ward as a cook in their employee cafeteria and then for Univac until her marriage to her high school sweetheart, William “Bill” A. Krivanek, Jr on September 6, 1958 at Olivet Methodist Church in St. Paul. The couple lived in St. Paul for a few years while starting their new family. Due to job promotions at St. Paul Fire & Marine Insurance Company where Bill worked, the family moved often. First to Detroit, MI; then Los Angeles, CA; and then Kansas City, MO. Their final move was to Upsala, MN in December of 1976. Soon after, the couple purchased the Trustworthy Hardware Store in Upsala, and the small town became their final and forever place to call home. Joyce demonstrated her love for Upsala and children by handing out candy to any children that came into the hardware store, babysitting for parents who had no other options, giving free haircuts to countless young (and not so young) kids, and most of all after retirement, playing Mrs. Santa next to her husband at the Upsala Lion’s Santa Breakfast every December. Joyce was blessed with an angelic soprano voice and perfect pitch that allowed her to perform at countless funerals, weddings, church programs and patriotic ceremonies over many years. She was a devoted follower of Christ and member of the Upsala Community Covenant Church. She demonstrated Christ’s love by volunteering at nearly every church function, taught Sunday school, and hosted anyone that had nowhere to go to join with her family for holiday meals. Baking was an enjoyed past time for her as she was known far and wide for her fabulous Apple pies. When she did sit down and relax, it was to read her Bible, which was never very far from her reach. Joyce is survived by her husband of 62 years, Bill of Upsala; sisters, Marilynn Kappelhoff (James) of North Branch, Sandy White of Albany; children, Bill (Ann) of Alexandria, Cheryl Warga (Bruce) of Holdingford, Tom (Stephanie) of Greenfield, and Susie Ripplinger (Paul) of Holdingford; 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Kenneth, William, Roger, Robert; grandson, TJ Krivanek and infant granddaughter, Grace Ripplinger.
