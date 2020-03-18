Joyce J. Gunther, 69-year-old resident of rural Pierz, MN, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Pierz Villa. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz, MN with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. Burial was at St. Joseph’s parish cemetery. Visitation was one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the church. Joyce was born April 5, 1950 in Little Falls, MN to William and Adeline (Hoheisel) Gunther. She graduated from Pierz Healy High in 1969 with the first graduating class in the new school. Joyce worked for Lutheran Care Center in Little Falls for 38 years as a housekeeper. She retired in 2018. Joyce had a very kind heart and would do anything for anyone. She enjoyed gardening, especially her flower gardens, she also had two special dogs that she loved and cared for, Dusty and Brady. Joyce also enjoyed spending time at the casino. She will be greatly missed by many of us. Joyce is survived by her mother, Adeline; siblings, Jim (Linda), Clyde, Michelle Fussy, all of Pierz and Carla (Robert) Engelmeyer of Bemidji; four nephews, three nieces, two great-nieces and six great-nephews. Joyce was preceded in death by her father, William; brother-in-law Greg Fussy; her grandparents and many aunts and uncles.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.