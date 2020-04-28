Joyce Gotvald, age 68 of Sauk Rapids and formerly of Hillman, passed away April 28, 2020 at Wildwood Assisted Living in Sauk Rapids. Private Graveside Services will be 10 a.m., Thursday, April 30, 2020 at St. Rita’s Catholic Cemetery, Hillman. Rev. Jerry Schik will officiate. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home. Joyce Margaret Gotvald was born July 1, 1951 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to John and Clara (Struffert) Gotvald Sr. She grew up near Gotvald’s Corner in rural Hillman. Joyce will be remembered for being a very social person and someone who always remembered names and phone numbers. She loved coloring, crocheting, and collecting pens. She loved all children, especially her many nieces and nephews. She is survived by her brothers and sisters: Dick (Sandra), Hillman; Judy Kelash, St. Cloud; Sam (Bonnie), Hillman, John Jr., (Rose Ann), Hillman; Kay (Mike) Winscher, Royalton; Jeff (Terrie), Pierz; Jolene (Alan) Peters, St. Cloud and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, John Kelash.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.