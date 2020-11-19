Joyce E. Wise, 83 year old resident of Randall, MN passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Amazing Love in Randall, MN. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Randall, MN with Rev. Joseph Crosswhite officiating. Burial will take place at the Randall City Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church. Joyce Elizabeth Warnke was born on November 16, 1936 in Howard Lake, Minnesota, to the late Edward and Elizabeth (Burdorf) Warnke. She graduated from Little Falls Community High School with the class of 1954. Joyce was united in marriage to Erwin E. Wise on August 24, 1957. She was employed at Prudential Insurance in Wayzata, MN, MaGee’s Market in Randall, MN, the St. Francis Convent, and at Gosches Grocery Store in Randall, MN. Joyce was a life member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Randall, MN, and Randall/Cushing Lions. Joyce is survived by children, Lonnie E. (Jackie) Wise of Little Falls, MN, Terrie L. Wise of Randall, MN, Ronalie J. (Eric) Lashinski of Randall, MN; sisters, LaVerne (Albert) Manzke; and 4 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Elizabeth; husband, Erwin; siblings, Kervin Warnke, Milo Warnke, Kermit Warnke, Eldon Warnke, Willard Warnke, Blanche Vollbrecht, and Viola Birkholz.
