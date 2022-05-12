Joshua James Rauch, 41-year-old resident of Little Falls, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022 unexpectedly at his home.
Funeral Service held on Saturday, May 14 at 1:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. Visitation held from 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 14 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A private family burial will be held later at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls.
Joshua James Rauch was born on August 16, 1980 in Little Falls, MN to Thomas and Megan (Blechinger) Rauch. Josh grew up in Little Falls with his mother and also shared time with his father in Pierz. Josh graduated from Little Falls High School with the class of 1999 and one month later entered the Army National Guard on July 21. Josh was later honorably discharged on October 30, 2010.
After his honorable discharge, he enjoyed working in the autobody industry and most of that time in his own shop. Josh loved anything to do with fixing and working on vehicles as he never stopped coming up with new designs and projects to work on and usually had more than one going on at a time. Josh did develop a special interest in vehicle restoration and he was so good at what he did that his completed projects and word of mouth did all the talking. Josh enjoyed car shows and classic cars; however, his true passion was loud trucks and truck pulls. He loved every minute of truck pulling from building the engines and getting them to spin as much as 9,000+ RPMS consistently and building just about everything custom on his three pull trucks over the years, Stress Case, Under Pressure and Short Circuit.
Josh was united in marriage to Carina Reed in a private ceremony on September 1, 2005 in St. Cloud, MN with their family present. The couple were blessed with three daughters (Irish triplets), Olivia, Kristen, and Elizabeth (Lizzy). Over the years, the family enjoyed going to numerous truck pulls over the summers at county fairs throughout the state. They enjoyed spending time together and going on family trips such as to the Black Hills in South Dakota, Grand Canyon in Arizona, Disney World in Florida and many Minnesota destinations as well. Of course, Josh got his girls out in his shop and taught them how to paint, weld and work on their own bikes and eventually, cars. Josh was also a member of the Heartland Truck Pullers, Wounded Warrior Project, Disabled American Veterans and the American Legion. He will be missed by so many.
Left to cherish and honor Josh's memory are his wife, Carina Rauch; daughters Olivia, Kristen and Elizabeth Rauch; mother Megan (Edward) VanScoik; grandparents, Roger (Judith) Rauch, Shirley VanScoik; siblings, Maria, Daniel and Cory Rauch; sister and brother-in-law, Veronica and Joseph Reed; step-siblings, Mike Zilka, Leaha Brambrink, Justin, Stacey (Mrosla) and Paige VanScoik; mother and father in law, Dan (Lieselotte) Reed; nieces, Ivori Ramsdell and Eboni Keehr; uncles and aunts, Jerry (Beth) Rauch of Pierz, Brenda Marshik of Brainerd and RaeAnn (Dan) Hallberg of Rogers; many more aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Josh is preceded in death by his father, Thomas Rauch; grandparents, Patricia (Gammon) Rauch and Paul (Eleanor) Blechinger; great grandparents John (Regina) Rauch and Lee (Annette) Gammon.
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Joshua. 320-632-4393.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.