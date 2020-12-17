A Celebration of Life will be from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Joshua Joseph Hoheisel, age 29, who passed away Monday, December 14, 2020. Josh was born October 4, 1991 in Little Falls to Dennis Hoheisel and Michelle Neu. He most recently worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator for Knife River and previously worked for Tri City in Little Falls. Josh enjoyed ATV’s, mudding, 4-wheeling, fishing, and camping. He was a big gamer, loved his truck, “BRAELynn”and was proud of all his “toys.” Josh had a quiet and shy side, but liked to show off with the best of them. He was adventurous, played hard, and had fun. Survivors include his parents, Dennis (Annette) Hoheisel of Little Falls and Michelle Holt of Sartell; siblings, Nicole (Nick) Van Hale of Sauk Rapids, Courtney Holt of St. Cloud, Braeden Holt of Sartell, Joshua Woolery of Winter Park, CO, and Matthew (Sidney) Woolery of England; and nieces and nephew, Addison, Jackson, Kenzington, Genevieve, and Iridessa. Obituary, Guest Book and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com.
