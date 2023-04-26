Joshua J. Olson, 45-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 22, 2023 in St. Paul, MN. His family is saddened by his sudden death.

Celebration of Life Gathering held from 4-7 P.M. on Friday, April 28, 2023 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Please join the family in a rock release following visitation services at Maple Island Park (Radius 1 block from Shelley's). Caring for Josh and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.

