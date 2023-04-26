Joshua J. Olson, 45-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 22, 2023 in St. Paul, MN. His family is saddened by his sudden death.
Celebration of Life Gathering held from 4-7 P.M. on Friday, April 28, 2023 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Please join the family in a rock release following visitation services at Maple Island Park (Radius 1 block from Shelley's). Caring for Josh and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Joshua was born on December 29, 1977, to Reed Olson and Tanya Roberts in Minneapolis, MN. He was a fun-spirited soul who took passion in the love for mother nature, he loved walking and sitting by the rivers. He found a sense of peace being outside in nature. Joshua loved sitting on the bay and feeding the ducks since he was a small boy. Joshua could find beauty in anything and everything. He made an impact on so many lives. He will be forever missed. Until we meet again.
Joshua is survived by his father, Reed Olson (Laura Olson); mother, Tanya Roberts (Robbie Linn); children, Alex Graves, Aspen Contizano (Caden Contizano); his two beautiful granddaughters, Judealine Contizano and Esme Contizano. He will forever be remembered by his sisters, Darlene Olson (Brian Doherty), Melissa Stokes (Addarrel Stokes), Michelle Olson, and Cassandra Gipson (Timothy Gipson). He will truly be missed by all his nephews and nieces.
Joshua was preceded in death by his beautiful baby girl, Samantha Marie Olson.
