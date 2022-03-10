Joshua George Thesing, age 27, of Ramsey, passed away tragically after a pedestrian hit and run accident, that occurred on Sunday, in Hudson, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Regions Hospital in St Paul.
Josh was born in Little Falls on April 26, 1994, to Brian and Mary (Cluka) Thesing.
Josh was a fun, caring guy. He loved rugby and was a passionate member of the Metropolis Rugby Club.
Josh will be forever missed by his parents, Brain and Mary Thesing; brothers, Tyler (Megan) and Mitchell; niece, Lilith and nephew, Easton; grandfather, Peter Thesing; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Josh is preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Elain Cluka and LaVonne Thesing.
Funeral service for Josh held on Friday, March 18, 2022, at 1PM at Halvorson Taylor Life Events Center, in Brainerd. Visitation held from 11AM - 1PM at the Funeral Home.
