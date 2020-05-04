Josephine Muriel Newkirk

Josephine “Josie” Muriel Newkirk passed away peacefully on April, 29, 2020. Born in Longlevens, Gloucester, England to Samuel James Lionel Harris and Lillian Marie (Hawker), Josephine Muriel Harris came into this world with fortitude being born under an oak table amidst a World War II bombing raid. She grew up in Longlevens and graduated from Ribston Hall High School for Girls. She was united in marriage to Kenneth Lester Newkirk on November 9, 1963. They traveled the world together and made many wonderful memories in the Netherlands, England, and the United States. Josie was known for her generosity, wisdom, kindness, wit, moxie, and warm demeanor. She will be fondly remembered for her amazing cooking, eye for decorating and fashion, as well as her deep love for family. She loved playing board and card games, always with a twinkle in her eye. An avid reader and history lover, Josie could discuss everything from classical music and books, to all you needed to know about England’s history. Her affinity for literature and head for numbers, led her to jobs as a librarian, bookkeeper, and clerk. She was preceded in death by her parents Samuel James Lionel Harris, Lilian Marie (Hawker), and her brother Gerald Harris. Josie is survived by her husband, Ken, of 56 years; children, Ian Newkirk (Susan), Julia Schreifels, (Philip), Lisa Newkirk; brother Nick Harris; grandchildren (or mon ange “my angel” as she lovingly called each of them), Jonathon Newkirk (Jessica), Sarah Newkirk, Sam Newkirk (Sarah Marie), Emily Reed (Jordan), Jenna Nielsen, Alyssa Nielsen, Emma Schreifels, Adeline Schreifels, Lily Schreifels, and David Rothenburg; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make donations to a charity close to Josie’s heart - St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. A private family service will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 followed by a celebration of life in July. Brenny Family Funeral Chapel www.brenny.com 218-828-5051
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.