Josephine "Josie" Donek, 72-year-old resident of Harding, MN, died Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Essentia Health St. Joseph's Hospital in Brainerd, MN.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, April 9 at 1:00 PM at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls with Rev. Gregg Valentine officiating. A Time of Gathering will be held from 11:00 AM until the hour of service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Josie Stegora was born on June 15, 1949 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls to the late Sylvester and Gertrude Stegora. She attended rural country school in Harding, MN. Josie was united in marriage to Harvey Donek on July 8, 1965 in Harding, MN. The couple made their home in rural Harding.
Josie was a stay-at-home mom caring for the couples five children, Brenda, Paula, Louis, Conway and Ashley.
She enjoyed fishing, garage saleing, collecting, word finds, dolls and Elvis Presley memorabilia. Josie will be remembered for her canning dill pickles and making the BEST Apple Pie. She enjoyed anything purple, jewelry and fingernail polish. Josie could be found watching her favorite tv shows, Hee Haw, Gun Smoke, Wagon Train and wrestling. She loved her dog, Brutus and her cat Limpy. Josie treasured her time spent with family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be remembered by her family as always winning the award of the BEST MOM of the year!
Left to cherish her memory are husband, Harvey Donek of Harding, MN; children, Brenda (Rodney) Baker of Pine Center, MN, Paula (Shawn) Bue of Freedhem, MN, Louis (Dannielle) Donek of Harding, MN, Conway Donek of Harding, MN and Ashley (Ron) Hopkins of Brainerd, MN; step-daughter, Susan Krueger; grandchildren, Crystal Donek, Tyler (Kaci) Donek, Matthew Baker, Cassie Bue, Bradley Donek and Samantha Donek; great-grandchildren, Jaxon Waytashek, Paisley Donek, Harvirose Donek, Vincent Donek and Bentley Baker; siblings, Sylvester (Mary) Stegora of Brainerd, Daniel "Butch" (Darlene) Stegora of St. Paul, MN.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sylvester and Gertrude Stegora.
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Josie. 320-632-4393
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.