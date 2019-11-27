Josephine A. Heurung, 95-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Little Falls Care Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls, with Father Ben Kociemba officiating. Interment will be at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN at a later date. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday at the church. Josephine was born on November 8, 1924 in Santiago, Panama to Petra and Antencio Rujano. She was united in marriage to Ronald J. Heurung on November 8, 1952. They were married in Fort Clayton, Canal Zone. They made their home in Little Falls following her husband’s discharge from the military service when they moved to the Little Falls area, where they purchased their family home of 60+ years, until she moved to Bridgeway Estates and then the Little Falls Care Center, where she passed away. Josephine graduated high school in Panama and worked at various times in her life as a waitress, a seamstress for Munsingwear and as a housekeeper in Little Falls. After the passing of her husband, she enjoyed spending time with her special friends, Lee, Bob and Ray. Josephine is survived by her children, John F. Heurung of Rochester, MN and Jacqueline (Lonnie) Wise of Little Falls, MN; grandchildren, Amelia L. (Dusty) Feller, Jonathan Heurung, Ethan Wise and Jordan Marine Wise. Josephine was preceded in death by her parents, Petra and Antencio Rujano and her husband, Ronald J. Heurung.
