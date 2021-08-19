Joseph Stein

Joe Stein, 67, of Randall, formerly of Big Lake, passed away on August 16, 2021 as a result of a tragic ATV accident. Services will be held at 11:00am on Monday, August 23, 2021 at St. James Catholic Church in Randall, Minnesota. A visitation will take place on Sunday, August 22, 2021 from 2:00pm-5:00pm at St. James Catholic Church in Randall, Minnesota, with a prayer service at 4:30pm. There will be a one hour visitation prior to services as well. Joe was born in Little Falls to Kenneth and Delrose (Boser) Stein. He graduated from Big Lake High School in 1972. After attending vocational school, he enlisted in the Navy in 1974 and served on the USS El Paso (LKA 117) as an Electrician’s Mate. After 6 years in the Navy, Joe returned to Big Lake where he married his soulmate Becky Jones and they raised their children Kelly and Alex. Joe worked at Hoffman Engineering where he worked as a welder, retiring after 35 years. After retiring in 2017, Joe and Becky moved to the Randall area where they built their retirement home on the lake. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion. Joe enjoyed many things in life including fishing, hunting, baseball, softball, bowling, pontoon rides, and drinks by the campfire. Most of all, Joe loved spending time with his family, friends, and especially his two grandkids. Joe had a big heart and would jump to help anyone who could use a hand. He was known for his larger-than-life personality and sense of humor and ability to make anyone laugh. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Joseph is survived by his wife Becky; children, Kelly (Aaron) Schnurstein and Alex (Andrea) Stein; grandchildren, Becclyn and Keegan Schnurstein; mother Delrose; siblings, Kevin (Sue) Stein, Clyde (Dorene) Stein, Ann (Bill) Krivanek, Jim Stein, and Tracy Fowler; many nieces and nephews, many great friends, and his chickens. Joe is preceded in death by his father Kenneth Stein and his father-in-law Robert Jones. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Randall.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.