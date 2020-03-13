Joseph Matvick, age 71 of St. Cloud, passed away on March 11, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Brennyville. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate and burial with full Military Honors will take place in the Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church on Tuesday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home. Joseph Walter Matvick, age 71, of St. Cloud, was born November 20, 1948, in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Joseph and Eleanor (Dullinger) Matvick. He was raised on the family farm and graduated from Foley High School (‘67) before enlisting in the U.S. Army. He proudly served his country in Vietnam and was decorated for valor in combat. Following the death of his father in 1976, Joe took over the family farm in Ramey, MN. With his booming voice, Joe made the move from farming to radio. After attending Brown Institute, he landed a job as the news director at KMRS in Morris and finally moved into radio sales at WQPM in Princeton. Joe was a big part of the community and loved engaging with people through the Knights of Columbus, Chamber of Commerce, and abundant emceeing opportunities. He anticipated spring all winter, with the exception of Christmas Eve, and loved fishing, hunting, gardening, canning, playing softball, and watching anything sports or John Wayne related. Joe retired after 35 years in radio, enjoying road trips and lots of time on the lake with his wife, Eileen. After being diagnosed with dementia, Joe’s home eventually became the VA in St. Cloud where his grandchildren enjoyed bringing him his favorite Rice Krispie treats. To his family, Joe was always larger than life and will be loved and missed. Joe is survived by his wife, Eileen; mother, Eleanor; sons Clay (Lindsay) and Clint (Elizabeth); and grandchildren Grace, Jack, Katie, and Lucy Matvick. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph and daughter, Ivy.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.