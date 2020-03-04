Joseph M. Horning, 51-year-old resident of Onamia, died suddenly on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Mille Lacs Health Care. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 5 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Little Falls. Visitation will be from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery. Joseph Michael Horning was born November 1, 1968 in Coon Rapids, MN to the late Irvin and Patricia (Jones) Horning. He attended school in Coon Rapids before joining the US Army in 1986. He was united in marriage to Cara Heidelbauer on January 18, 1992 in Blaine. The couple made their home in Andover until 2000 when they moved to Mounds View. In 2016, they moved to Onamia. Joseph was employed at Cub foods and Home Depot before being employed at Grand Casino as a food and beverage supervisor. Joseph was happiest outdoors, and when building cabins, sheds and rock and boulder walls. He also enjoyed playing coin-master and loved and was proud of his grandchildren. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Cara of Onamia; children, Amanda Poole of Andover, Matthew Heidelbauer of Cambridge, Cassondra (Windy) Morrison of Onamia, Alycia ‘Peasha’ (JT) Horning of Onamia, and Jonathon (Dakota) Horning of Rice; 17 grandchildren, Allison, Sean, Terry, Jerry, Michele, Harper, Dysen, La’Mya, Madison, Riley, Oliver, Addison, Madeline, Prudence, Aiyana, Adriel, and Brealynn; siblings, Dean (Donna) Horning of Fridley, Tim (DeeDee) Horning of Brooklyn Park, Shari (Timothy) Michaels of Andover, Lori (Doug) Carlson of Coon Rapids, and Dave Horning of Blaine and numerous nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Nick and Chuck and sister, Alyssa. The arrangements for Joseph are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service, 320-632-4393.
