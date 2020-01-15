Joseph “Joe” Kapsner, 65-year-old resident of Genola, MN, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Lastrup, MN, with Father David Maciej officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church. Parish Prayers will be prayed at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Joe was born July 4, 1954 in Little Falls to Vic and Myrt (Johnson) Kapsner. He graduated from Pierz Healy High School in 1972. He worked at Prospect Foundry in Minneapolis, Crestliner in Little Falls, and DeZurik’s in Sartell for the past 20 years where he retired from in July 2019. Joe enjoyed traveling, hiking, spending time with family and helping anyone when they needed a hand. He especially enjoyed his trips to Montana where he would visit his sister and that made it convenient for him to explore his passion for Early American History and visiting ghost towns. Joe is survived by his daughter, Roxanne (Jason) Skwira of Rice; son, Eric Gohman (Hannah Braun-Plantenberg) of Royalton; brothers and sisters, Diane Banach of Bozeman, MT, Lori (Harley) Meyer of Stacy, Donnie (Linda) of Brainerd, Bernie (Wanda) of Pierz, Ginny (Greg) Seelen of Hillman and many nieces and nephews. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Vic and Myrt Kapsner; sister-in-law, Treecy Kapsner and brother-in-law, Del Banach.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.