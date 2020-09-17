Joseph Herold, 40-year-old resident of Pierz, MN, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Buckman, MN with Father Ken Popp officiating. Burial will take place in the St. Michael’s Parish Cemetery in Buckman, MN. A visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Friday at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Buckman, MN. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN. Joseph “Joe” Herold was born on January 3, 1980 in Little Falls, MN to Bill and Violet (Storkamp) Herold. He grew up in Buckman, MN, and attended elementary school at St. Michael’s Catholic School in Buckman, MN. In 1998, he graduated from Pierz Healy High School and later went on to attend a vocational school for carpentry. Joe took great pride in his carpentry skills and was currently employed at R&H Drywall in Pierz, MN. He most recently, started a small farming operation, raising beef cattle and planting some crops. He was a collector of many things, especially Dodge pickup trucks, his favorite was “Blue” a 1993 Dodge Cummins Diesel. He enjoyed playing cards and going to auctions to find farm equipment to use on his small farming operation. Joe had many friends and loved getting together with his family and friends. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Joe is survived by his parents, Bill and Violet Herold of Pierz, MN; girlfriend, Lonnie Meehl of Pierz, MN; siblings, Diane (Mike Hohman) Herold of Randall, MN, Brian Herold of Pierz, MN, Elaine (Kristopher) Rysavy of Kentucky and Alice (Jody Patterson) Herold of Waseca, MN; nieces and nephews, Olivia Bobick, Trevor Bobick, Olivia Hohman, Violet Patterson, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Joe is preceded in death by his grandparents, Ray and Florentine Herold and Herb and Mary Ann Storkamp; uncles, Mike Herold, Robert Herold, Jerry Herold, Wade Storkamp, and cousins, David Herold and Peter Anderson.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.