After a long and full life, Joseph “Joe” Freeman passed away on May 23, 2020 at his assisted living home in Roseville, Minnesota. Joe’s career included starting and directing the vocational education program in the Mid-State Education Consortium in Little Falls. He and his wife, Katherine, enjoyed hosting family events at their home on Edgewater Drive, playing golf, camping and tending their garden. After retiring, Joe and Katherine moved to the Brainerd area. Joe was born on May 2, 1922, the third son of Robert and Nellie (Wheelock) Freeman, and was raised with his brothers Bob, Jack and Peter in Rose Hill, near the St. Paul campus of the University of Minnesota. Joe graduated from Marshall High School and earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Agricultural Education at the University of Minnesota. Joe served in the Army during WWII and was awarded the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star for his service in Belgium. Joe was preceded in death by Katherine, his beloved wife of 72 years, and by his brothers, Bob and Jack. He is survived by his brother, Peter (Joan); five children, Roberta Freeman, John (Patricia McRae) Freeman, Peggy (Loren) Sanders, Jane Freeman (Jeff Leppink), and Jim (Nancy) Freeman; 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Joe’s humor, strength and spirit will be missed. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials to family (Jane Freeman, 5601 West 104th St., Bloomington, MN 55437) will support the vocational and agricultural programs at Little Falls High School.
