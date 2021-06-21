Joseph J. Schlegel

Joseph James Schlegel, age 38, passed away on June 19, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. Joe bravely fought a rare Mucinous Appendix Cancer for over four years. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Church, 29482 243rd Street, Harding, MN 56364. A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Nelson-Doran Funeral Home, Brainerd from 5-7 p.m. and for one hour on Friday, prior to services at the church. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. Born on September 9, 1982 in Onamia, MN, Joe was the son of Helen Schlegel and the late Robert D. Schlegel. Joe married his love, Lori (Scofield) Schlegel on May 1, 2004 and had two incredible children, Jacob William (16) and Kara Quinn (13). Joe worked for Hardrives, Inc. in the crushing division for over 14 years and most recently was working in the aggregate/crushing divisions for Cemstone Products Co. Joe enjoyed all things outdoors and family-oriented; fishing, hunting, four wheeling, snowmobiling and spending many treasured weekends at family cabins. Joe also enjoyed working on small machines of all kinds as well as helping out at the family farm. Joe had an infectious laugh and quick wit that drew everyone to him. Joe was a devoted father and family man through and through. Joe is survived by his wife, Lori (Scofield) Schlegel; son, Jacob; daughter, Kara; mother, Helen (Miers) Schlegel; mother-in-law, Judy Scofield; siblings, Jackie (Gary) Hoffman, Jill Eich, Damian (Marcelle) Schlegel, Nick (Sara) Schlegel, Robert (Jill) Schlegel, Beth (Kevin) Kunstleben, Kelly (Brad) Medek, Louis (Megan) Schlegel and Kay (Vincent) Skiba; brothers-in-law, Steven (Madison) Scofield and David (Christiann) Scofield; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Robert D. Schlegel; father-in-law, Jerry Scofield; niece, Becca Jo Schlegel; grandparents, Alvin and Cecilia Miers and Albert and Dorothy Schlegel. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. Arrangements have been completed by Nelson-Doran Funeral Home, Brainerd.
