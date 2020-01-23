Joseph B. Banach, 74 year old resident of Lastrup, MN passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:45 A.M. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church in Lastrup, MN with Father David Maciej officiating. Burial will take place in the St. John's Parish Cemetery in Lastrup, MN. A visitation will be held from 4-8 P.M. on Friday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN and from 9-10:45 A.M. on Saturday at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church in Lastrup, MN. Parish prayers will be said at 7:00 P.M. on Friday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN. Funeral arrangements are with Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN. Joseph B. Banach was born on October 22, 1945 in Little Falls, MN to the late Emil and Marie (Athman) Banach. He was united in marriage to Constance Ortman on April 8, 1967 at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church in Lastrup, MN. The couple made their home in Lastrup, MN where they raised their family. Joseph made a living farming beef cattle, milking dairy cows and crop farming his entire life. His greatest joy in his life was living and working on his farm in Lastrup, MN. He lived to farm. In his early years Joseph was active in area softball leagues and later in life enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports. Joseph was also an avid collector of Minneapolis Moline tractors, implements and toys. He loved attending farm toy shows and auctions. Joseph served as a Granite Township supervisor for 33 years, Morrison County Planning and Zoning for 9 years and was a member of St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church in Lastrup where he served as an usher. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Joseph is survived by his loving wife, Connie Banach of Lastrup, MN; son, Curt Banach of Pierz, MN; daughter, Darci Waytashek of Pierz, MN; mother-in-law, Evelyn Ortman of Lastrup, MN; sisters, Cathy (Denny) Rothstein of Pierz, MN, Mary (KC) Reinhart of Little Falls, MN and Dorothy “Dode” (Kevin Thesing) Pohlkamp of Brainerd, MN; grandchildren, Jordon (Rachel) Przybilla of Pierz, MN, Dustin Waytashek of St. Cloud, MN and Katelyn Waytashek of Pierz, MN; and sister-in-law, Lisa (Brent) Lindgren of Hillman, MN. Joseph was preceded in death by parents, Emil & Marie Banach; nephew, Michael Pohlkamp; father-in-law, Virgil Ortman; brothers-in-law, Jeff Ortman and Bruce Ortman and sister-in-law, Victoria Ortman. “In lieu of flowers, Joseph's family is requesting donations be made to the ALS Association in his memory.”
