Joseph Albert Carlson, 74, of Motley, MN passed away on October 21, 2020 at St. Cloud Hospital. Joe was born November 8, 1945 to George and Clara Mae (Lucas) Carlson of Staples. Joe graduated from Staples High School in 1963 and went on to work for Benson Optical before beginning work as a conductor with Burlington Northern Railroad until he retired. Joe was an outdoorsman, spending time floating the river with family, bow hunting, fishing, participating in archery club, and fur trapping. He also ran a bear hunting camp with his twin brother James located in Little Fork. Joe also found joy in antiquing, carving wood decoys, and being a member of the Catholic Church. Joe will be greatly missed by his eight children, JoDene (Joe) Thelen, Lorrie Lorber (Joe), Paul (Cassandra) Carlson, Kristin Carlson, Leo (Kristi) Carlson, Korrin (Shawn) Angevine, Joseph Carlson (Jill), Peter (Tiffany) Carlson. He is also survived by his siblings, Rose Marie Pietz, Dennis (Jean) Carlson, Carol (Art) Mertens, James (Mary) Carlson; his 20 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Joe is preceded in death by his parents George and Clara, sister Marion, brothers George Jr. and Dale, his granddaughters Kalyn and Kassandra.
