Ozhaawashkogwanebiikwe, Joni Fox, 56-year-old resident of Onamia, MN passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Boyd Burial Grounds. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia. Joni was born on July 3, 1964, in Chicago, Illinois. She attended college and earned her degree in horticulture. Joni's goal was to own and operate a flower shop. She enjoyed attending pow-wows, but most of all, being with her family and grandchildren. Joni is survived by her daughters, Sherry (Nicholas Gago) Deyhle and Sunny Deyhle; special daughters, Jo Denise Nickaboine and Ricki Boswell; step-son, Jeffrey Fox; mother, Bette Sam; sisters, Diane Nickaboine, Doreen Sam; brothers, Julian (Luvae) Nickaboine and Arlyn (Krystel) Sam, Henry Sam, Curtiss Sam; 5 grandchildren, Mikeal Peoples, Akaysha Peoples, Shaun Peoples Jr., Darwon Peoples, and Nativia Peoples; uncle, Clarence Boyd; aunts, Delores Hegland and Carol Nickaboine; special friend, Heidi; adopted daughter, Randy Schuety; Wen'enh, Matt Mitchell; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Fox; son, Michael William George Deyhle; father, William Nickaboine Jr.; grandparents, Daniel Boyd, Daisy Boyd, William and Susan Nickaboine; brothers, Kalen Nickaboine and Sterling Randall Nickaboine.
