Funeral Services held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 21, 2023 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids with Rev. Derek Wiechmann officiating for Jonelle M. Orth, age 79, who passed away Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at St. Benedict's Senior Community in St. Cloud. Burial at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.
Jonelle was born June 8, 1944 in Pierz to Andrew and Eugenia (Volker) Meyer. She married Lloyd Orth, Sr. on May 19, 1974 in St. Cloud. Jonelle grew up in Pierz and lived in St. Cloud the rest of her life. She was a homemaker and also worked for Fingerhut for over 20 years, then worked for Merrill May for many years. Jonelle was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. She enjoyed fishing, baking cookies and bars, and craft sales. Jonelle was bubbly, always smiling, and was most proud of her family. She volunteered at Whitney Senior Center and the St. Cloud Hospital. She will be missed by all who knew her.
