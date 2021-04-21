Jonathan Paul Holmquist, 35-year-old resident of Garrison, MN, passed away on April 14, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 19, 2021 at St. Therese Catholic Church in Vineland, MN with Father Jerry Schik, osc officiating. Visitation was held from 4:30 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe reservation. Interment was in the Garrison Community Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia. Jonathan Paul Holmquist was born on February 28, 1986 to Rose (Cash) and Thomas Holmquist, Sr. in St. Cloud, MN. He attended and graduated from Onamia schools. Jonathan was currently employed as a pharmacy technician at the Ne-Ia-Shing Clinic. He loved playing his guitar and attending concerts, cooking, especially with his smoker and BBQ. He was very talented when it came to carpentry and could build almost anything from his favorite park bench to cabinets. He will forever be remembered for the care he showed to family, friends, and his community. May his memory be a blessing. Jonathan Paul Holmquist is survived by his mother, Rose Marie Holmquist; brothers, Thomas (Andrea) Holmquist, Jr., Sean (Amber) Racelo; sisters, Cheri (Rob) Waytashek, Sara (Jason) Rice; nieces, Jasmin Sanoski and Kalleigh Holmquist; nephews, Cole Holmquist, Andre Bankey, Myles Racelo, and Liam Racelo. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Holmquist, Sr.; uncles, Archie Cash, Sr. and Tony Weous, Craig Holmquist; grandparents, Raymond and Wilma Cash, and Rose Bedausky Cash.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.