Jon Sargent, 37-year-old resident of Onamia, MN passed away on October 8, 2021.
A Funeral Ceremony was held at 10 AM on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation. Interment was at the Faith Lutheran Cemetery in Isle, MN. Visitation was at 7 PM on Monday, October 11, 2021, at the District 1 Community Center. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Jon Levi Sargent was born on September 22, 1984, in Onamia, Minnesota to Anthony and Judy (Gahbow) Sargent. He enjoyed the outdoors especially fishing and playing sports. Jon was an avid MN Vikings fan and loved being with friends and family.
He is survived by his father, Anthony Sargent; sister, Jennifer Gahbow; brothers, Donald Sargent, Owen Sargent; and his significant other, Jamie Cowle; many loving aunts, uncles, relatives, and friends.
Jon was preceded in death by his mother, Judy (Gahbow) Sargent; grandparents, Leonard and Ramona Sam, and Janet Gahbow.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.