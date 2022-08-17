Jon "Jeff" DiMatteo, 65 year old resident of Bemidji, MN, formerly of Little Falls, MN, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022 in Little Falls.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, August 22, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church in Little Falls, with Pastor Gary Hendrickson officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Little Falls. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church. Caring for Jeff and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls.
Jon Jeffery DiMatteo was born on June 2, 1957 in Little Falls, MN to the late Leonard and Joan (Geisler) DiMatteo. During the summers while in high school, Jeff would help out on his sister's farm near Hazelton, ND. He graduated from Little Falls High School in 1975. Jeff went on to attend St. Cloud State, receiving his Masters Degree, and continued his education at NDSU where he received his Doctorate in Zoology. In his work, Jeff conducted surveys of the cranes, eagles and pelicans in our area. He was the first to establish that the Sand Hill Cranes of northwestern Minnesota, migrated down to Texas and not to Florida as was commonly believed. Jeff was currently residing in Bemidji, MN.
Jeff is survived by his sister, Jan Fransen of Vancouver, WA; brothers, Lawrence (Georgie) DiMatteo of St. Cloud, MN and Jay (special friend Sheryl Christensen) of Pillager, MN; Nieces and nephews, Jodi (Scott) Deutsch, Adele (Russell) Slygh, and Peter Aust; grand nieces and nephews, Makenna Deutsch, Greyson and Harlow Slygh.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Joan DiMatteo.
