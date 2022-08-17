Jon "Jeff" DiMatteo

Jon "Jeff" DiMatteo, 65 year old resident of Bemidji, MN, formerly of Little Falls, MN, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022 in Little Falls.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, August 22, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church in Little Falls, with Pastor Gary Hendrickson officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Little Falls. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church. Caring for Jeff and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls.

