John C. Zabloski, age 65 of Ramey, died of natural causes at his home.
Memorial gathering will be held at a later date at Bethany Lutheran in Ramey. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.
John Charles Zabloski was born September 13, 1956 to Norman and Helen (Dahlke) Zabloski in White Sands, New Mexico. John graduated from Foley High School in 1974 where he participated in numerous extracurricular activities and was affectionately known to his many friends as "Z." After high school, John attended St. Cloud Technical College where he received a degree in computer technology. John loved sports, particularly football and cheering on his favorite team the Minnesota Vikings. He made the best pickles and perfected the hottest batch of chili. He was a kid at heart and gaming was one of his favorite pastimes. John enjoyed the outdoors especially golfing, snowshoeing and taking care of the many birds that made their residence in his yard. He also had a passion for gardening and preserving "healthy" foods along with meticulous maintenance of his lawn and outdoor spaces. He lived in the Ramey area for most of his life and had many lifelong friendships with those in the community. John will be remembered for his witty sense of humor, contagious laugh and heart of gold.
He is survived by his parents; siblings, David (Roseanne) Zabloski, Diane (Brian) Gorder, Bruce Zabloski, Bradley Zabloski, Michael (Carol) Zabloski, Richard (Valerie) Zabloski; 11 nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Rose Zabloski and Alfred and Selma Dahlke.
