John Wieczorek

John "Pinky" Wieczorek, 64, a resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away February 15, 2022.
John was born August 4, 1957, to Bernard and Dolores Wieczorek. John worked for Hennepin Paper, Crestliner, Eagle Construction and Polar Tank over the years. On June 23, 1990, he married Shelley Goering, later divorcing in 2014. Together they raised two children Dakotah Wieczorek and Carly Wieczorek.
John was an avid fisherman and loved hunting. John was known for his sense of humor and one liners.
John is survived by the mother of his children, Shelly Wieczorek; his children Dakotah and Carly Wieczorek; one grandson Liam Wieczorek; sisters MaryJo Kierstead and Sharon Mauro; brothers Bill and Mike Wieczorek.
He was preceded in death by parents Bernard and Dolores Wieczorek and nephew Eric Witzel.
A celebration of life will be at a later date. In Memory of John, "Take a Kid Fishing."
