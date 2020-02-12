John T. Cameron, 64-year-old resident of Little Falls, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 17 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Belle Prairie. A visitation will be held from 2- 6 p.m. on Sunday, February 16 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service and from 9 a.m. until the hour of service on Monday at the church. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. A Parish Prayer will be said at 3 p.m. with a family led Rosary at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. John Cameron was born on December 10, 1955 in Little Falls to the late Darrell “Red” and Mary Virginia (Smyth) Cameron. He attended St. Mary’s Catholic School until the eighth grade and graduated from Little Falls High School. John was united in marriage to Catherine “Kay” Zeck on October 7, 1978 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Belle Prairie. The couple lived in North Dakota for a short time while John worked on the oil rigs. They returned to Little Falls, where John worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator for Tri-City Paving and Knife River for 32 years. John was an avid hunter, trapper and fisherman. He enjoyed trips to Vermillion River with his children and grandchildren seeking to find “Nesse.” John and Kay enjoyed spending time raising and training Quarter Horses and were members of the Minnesota Quarter Horse Association. John will be remembered as loving, patient and always bringing his family together. His faith was important to him and he loved teaching his children and grandchildren the importance of hard work. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Catherine “Kay” Cameron of Little Falls; children, Simon (Jolene Lodermeier) Cameron, Mike Cameron, Jacob (Meg) Cameron all of Little Falls, MN, Andrew (Mary) Cameron of Plymouth; siblings, Joseph (Michele) Cameron of Little Falls, James (Dianne) Cameron of Perrysburg, OH, Charles (Jackie) Cameron Harbor Springs, TN, Mary (Ralph) James of Andover, Richard (LuAnn) Cameron of Pillager, Paul (Colette) Cameron of Little Falls, Daniel (Patti) Cameron of Motley, Christopher Cameron of Murray, UT; grandchildren, Savea, Noah, Kobi, Mallie, Mason, Molly, Emily, Fiora, Delphine “Deli,” Lochlan, Mickers, Treyson; father and mother-in-law, Gerhardt (Rheta) Zeck of Brainerd; sisters and brothers-in-law, Karen (Don) Reuer of Minneapolis, Colleen (Dale) Popp of Brainerd, Chuck (Karla) Zeck of Brainerd and many relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Darrell “Red” and Virginia Cameron and a granddaughter, Brielle Zimmerman-Cameron. The arrangements for John are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service.
Service information
Feb 16
Visitation
Sunday, February 16, 2020
2:00PM-6:00PM
2:00PM-6:00PM
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service - Little Falls
900 - 1st Street SE
Little Falls, MN 56345
900 - 1st Street SE
Little Falls, MN 56345
Guaranteed delivery before John's Visitation begins.
Feb 16
Parish Prayers
Sunday, February 16, 2020
3:00PM
3:00PM
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service - Little Falls
900 - 1st Street SE
Little Falls, MN 56345
900 - 1st Street SE
Little Falls, MN 56345
Guaranteed delivery before John's Parish Prayers begins.
Feb 16
Rosary
Sunday, February 16, 2020
5:30PM
5:30PM
Emblom-Brenny Funeral Service
900 First Street SE
Little Falls, MN 56345
900 First Street SE
Little Falls, MN 56345
Guaranteed delivery before John's Rosary begins.
Feb 17
Visitation
Monday, February 17, 2020
9:00AM-10:30AM
9:00AM-10:30AM
Holy Family Catholic Church - Belle Prairie
18777 Riverwood Drive
Little Falls, MN 56345
18777 Riverwood Drive
Little Falls, MN 56345
Guaranteed delivery before John's Visitation begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.