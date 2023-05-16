John Stawarski, age 87 of Gilman, passed away May 15, 2023 at Elim Home in Milaca after a short illness.

Mass of Christian Burial held 11:00 AM, Friday, May 19, 2023 at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Gilman with Rev. Matthew Langager officiating. Visitation held from 10 to 11:00 AM at the church on Friday. Burial with full Military Honors in the parish cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

