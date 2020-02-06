John Severt Newgard, 70-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the VA Hospice in St. Cloud, MN. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the First Lutheran Church in Little Falls, MN at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service. John was born on July 16, 1949 in Little Falls, MN to Eddie and Vida (McChesney) Newgard. He graduated from Little Falls Community High School in 1970. After graduation, he joined the United States Air Force where he proudly served for 21 years. After retiring from the USAF, he worked 18 years in a state position job; Camp Ripley, MN Department of Corrections, and the American Legion of Little Falls. He also worked nine years for the Little Falls school district. While he was serving in the United States Air Force, he met the love of his life in Thailand and got married on April 7, 1976. Together they had two children. John loved many things. He enjoyed traveling, reading, taking things apart and building things, working on ancestry.com, gardening with his wife, spending time with his family, making people laugh and helping anyone when they needed a hand. John was dearly loved and he will be greatly missed. John is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Prapha “Joann” Newgard; daughter, Tina (Matt) Anderson; son, Tony Newgard; and two grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Vida Newgard.
John S. Newgard
