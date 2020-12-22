John S. Breden, 89-year-old resident of Randall, MN, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at his residence. A Private Family Memorial Service will be held at Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN, with interment at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. A Public Memorial Service will be announced at a future date. John Sievert Breden was born on February 2, 1931 in Richland, ND to the late Sievert and Ida (Kilde) Breden. The family moved to Park Rapids, MN in 1939 and John graduated from Park Rapids High School. He entered into the U.S. Army in 1952 and proudly served during the Korean Conflict, earning the Army Occupational Medal and National Defense Service Medal. He was honorably discharged in 1954. John was united in marriage to Lois Weekley on June 30, 1956 and the couple resided in the Twin Cities area for 14 years. In 1970, they purchased a farm in Parker Township, MN, where they raised their family, selling in 2001. In addition to farming, John also delivered for Lampert Lumber and was an assistant custodian at the Dr. S.G. Knight School in Randall, MN. In 2001, John and Lois moved into their retirement home in Randall. John loved the outdoors, but his greatest love was fishing with his sons and grandson. He also enjoyed gardening with his wife and raising beautiful flowers. John was a kind and gentle man and very devoted to his family and especially to his wife of 64 years. He was a lifetime member of the Randall V.F.W. Post #9073 and D.A.V. Strong in his faith, John also attended Bethany Lutheran Church in Cushing, MN. John will be missed by many, especially his wife, Lois; sons, Daryl of Randall and Michael Breden of Little Falls; sister, Arlene Norman of Michigan; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and will also be missed by several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sievert and Ida Breden; sister, Helen Bengtson; and brother, Sidney Breden.
