DOB 09-25-1936 DOD 10-04-2020 John Michael Grimes was born on September 25, 1936, the youngest of four boys born to Austin Leo Grimes and Kathryn Mary Kenna of Little Falls, Minnesota. His father Austin (a WWI-decorated U.S. Marine, Attorney, former Morrison County District Attorney (1931-1942) and one-time Mayor of Little Falls (1927/1928)) and mother Kathryn (a dedicated mother) were both the descendants of Irish immigrants fleeing persecution during the potato famine, and they raised their boys on solid midwestern values: hard-work, integrity, humility, civility, and kindness. Those values defined John Grimes’s character throughout his life. John would see his oldest brother Don Grimes head off to war later as a Marine and experience the pain of losing his father Austin suddenly to a heart attack in 1955. Being the youngest child, John remained with his mother in Little Falls and helped with family matters. He earned a degree at the University of Minnesota in St. Paul which encouraged his active interest in history and the news of the day. Soon after he had his first break announcing news on the hour at a local corner radio station in Little Falls. Broadcasting would become a lifelong passion. John moved to Florida and continued education at the University of Miami. There he joined Armed Forces Radio as the voice to servicemen and women during the Vietnam War. Afterwards he moved to New York City and found success as a news reporter and anchor with WHN, WCBS and WABC and then the flagship American Information Radio Network with ABC. John Grimes became known as a “newsman’s newsman” because of his clear and concise writing style, his calm during breaking news situations and his authoritative baritone voice. He reported news from the anchor desk of ABC’s Information Network from the 1970’s until 1997 when he retired. Over those almost 30 years he came to be one of the most familiar voices on the network. He once told the story of a blind man who had lost his way in Grand Central Station Terminal. John offered the man help. As he took his arm, the blind man responded, “You’re John Grimes, aren’t you?” After retiring John went on to volunteer as a reader with the Jewish Federation of the Blind in New York. He had many other loves including anything chocolate, pizza, sailing and music (jazz and Frank Sinatra were his favorites), and baseball, especially the New York Yankees. He is predeceased by his brothers Philip Grimes and, Richard Grimes, parents, Austin Leo and Kathryn Grimes. His real loves were his family, He is survived by his children, Nancy Antoinette Grimes Cogar of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Austin Leo Grimes of Boston, Massachusetts, and Sean Michael Grimes of New York City), and his grandchildren (Gwendolyn, Thayer, Kathryn and Jacqueline) and his life partner of 30 years Barbara Lovenheim of New York City. We will miss John and his always comforting voice and easy-going manner, wisdom, and quick wit. Even in the final days of his life, friends and fellow news correspondents from around the country sent well-wishes, prayers and sweet memories which John was able to treasure – saying that “they were very good.” Very good to a man who lived life to its fullest and left a legacy of kindness and civility in his wake. John M Grimes always the newsman, died on October 4, 2020 at the top of the hour of 6 a.m. He will be missed by all, but especially his many friends and family. A celebration of his life will be planned in New York City. Memorial services will be held 5 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 at White Oak United Methodist Church with Reverend Amy Nutt officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 – 5 p.m.at the church. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. Visit www.hamiltonfunersloptions .com to share words of comfort to the family. Arrangements are by Hamilton Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 4506 Hixson Pike. (423) 531-3975.
John Michael Grimes
Father, Grandfather and Radio Network Broadcast Journalist
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.