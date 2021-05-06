John M. Miller, 70-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 under hospice care in Foley, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at St. James Catholic Church in Randall, MN, with Fr. Jimmy Joseph officiating. Burial will be at St. James’ parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday at Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church. John Michael Miller was born on March 23, 1951 in Elgin, ND to Melvin and Anne (Larson) Miller. John was a farmer in Flensburg, MN for many years. He also worked for his son’s company “Miller Concessions.” John had a long history of selling beer at the Minneapolis Convention Center and the MN State Fairgrounds Grandstand events. John loved a good joke, and everyone who knew him loved his stories and humor. He would chat with anyone and everyone. John enjoyed snowmobiling and visiting with family and friends. John is survived by his wife, Rosalyn Miller; son, Rob (Greta) Miller of Foley, MN; daughter, Ronda Jo Donatucci of Faribault, MN; grandchildren, Logan Miller, and Grace and Lobelia Donatucci; mother, Ann Miller of St. Cloud, MN; siblings, Barb (Chuck) Wocken, Mary Ellen (Steve) Anderson, Dave (Cheryl) Miller, Joyce Crozier, Craig (Teryl) Miller, Jean (Perry) Nouis, Keith (Lynette) Miller, Neil (Nancy) Miller, Carla (Dan) Clark, Brian (Maria) Miller, Kay (Jon) Lundberg, and Amy (Jack) Crandall; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Melvin Miller.
