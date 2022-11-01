John Lester Johnson, 53, of Onamia, MN, passed away on October 28, 2022, at the Onamia hospital after a brief battle with cancer.

Memorial Service held at New Life Church in Princeton, MN on Friday, November 4th at 11 AM. Visitation held one hour prior to service. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.

