John Doroff passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Saint Benedicts in St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at Brenny Family Funeral Chapel- Randall, MN. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Mark Bozet officiating, with another visitation one hour prior. Interment will be at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery in Little Falls, MN. John was born on January 11, 1942 to Leo and Josephine (Winczewski) Doroff. He attended Little Falls High School, graduating with the class of 1960. John enjoyed farming and farmed on his family farm in Little Falls his whole life. He also had quite the collection of John Deere tractors and was a member of the Two Cylinder Club. He enjoyed not only collecting these tractors but also repairing and rebuilding them as well. He is survived by his nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews, and great-grand nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Edward and Paul, and sister Bonnie. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel- Randall.
