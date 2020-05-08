John “Jack” Young passed away peacefully at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud, MN on May 4, 2020. John was born on September 26, 1940 in St. Cloud, MN. He married Janice Johnson on November 17, 1962 at Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church in Foley, MN and they were nearing their 53rd wedding anniversary when Jan passed away in 2015. John had many achievements throughout his life. He proudly served as an active member of the United States Air Force for 4 years followed by 30 years as a member of the Air National Guard. John was a hard worker and took pride in a job well done. Starting out his marriage, he worked 3 jobs to make ends meet. Quickly, he found and enjoyed a long career as a salesman for Ryerson Steel, Plymouth, MN, where he earned the salesman of the year award multiple times. He retired in 2001 with 37 years of service. Missing the comradery of coworkers, John accepted a position as a cook at the Bridge Tavern, or as John would say “flipping burgers.” It was there that he made many new friends and loved it when his grandkids visited for a meal, treating them to extra pickles. John was a loving father and grandfather who took time out of his busy life to coach and mentor his children’s sports teams and later those of his grandchildren. John was highly intelligent and enjoyed studying history and traveling. On a recent trip to Washington DC, John knew every trivia answer on a 90-minute bus trip to Gettysburg. He loved to visit Arlington National Cemetery and watch the soldier’s precise movements at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. After hearing “Taps” by a bugle, there was never a dry eye in sight. For a time, John took up line dancing and he and Jan grew their circle of friends to include a group of avid line dancer’s. John was generous with his time and enjoyed volunteering with several organizations including the Moose Lodge in Duluth, Minnesota where he and Jan cooked many meals. After moving to Crosby, John was a volunteer at the Cuyuna Regional Medical Center - Care Center. He played many games of cribbage with residents of the care center, where it was not uncommon to be skunked by John. John is survived by his children Rick (Ada) Young, Tammy (Greg) Jeanette, Peggy Young, Terri (Brian) Knox; 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers Allan (Katsy) Young, Richard Young, and Jim (Jean)Young. John is preceded in death by his wife Janice Young, parents Orris and Bessie Young, and sister-in-law Faye Young. John will be missed by many. He was a wonderful man, husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He will be remembered for his quick wit, the smile on his face, and during recreation moments, a beer in his hand. A private family memorial service will take place at The Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery - Little Falls, for both John and Jan, with a celebration of life to follow July 10th at 6 p.m. at the Ramey Hall. Memorials are preferred to Quite Oaks Hospice House, who gave us such loving care.
