John "Jack" Henry Happke, 77-year-old resident of Pierz, MN and Henderson, NV, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022, in Henderson, NV.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 P.M. on Friday, May 19, 2023, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz, MN with Father Jerry Weiss officiating. Burial to follow at the parish cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00-12:00 on Friday at the church.
Jack was born on August 3, 1945, in Morrison County, to Alois and Wilhelmina Happke. He grew up on the Happke family farm west of Pierz. He graduated from Pierz Memorial High School in 1963. On May 8, 1967, he married Barbara Loidolt, and they had one daughter, Susan.
Jack played over the years with the Jolly Fisherman, Country Polkateers and other bands. He worked as a meat cutter/manager and a MN state food inspector until his retirement.
Jack is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughter, Susan (Cary) Stanton of Las Vegas, NV; grandchildren, Joshua (Katelyn Ressler) Stanton of West Fargo, ND and Sydney Stanton of Las Vegas, NV; sister, Lila Norton of New Richmond, WI; in-laws, Thomas (Deb Brausen) Loidolt, David (Pennie) Loidolt, of Pierz, MN, Sharon (Michael) Norris of Burnsville, MN, Beverly (Kevin) Holmquist of Harlowton, MT, Mary Tschida of Hopkins, MN, Alyce (Kenneth) Justin of St. Stephen, MN, Diane (Brian) Walker of Big Lake, MN, and many nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alois and Wilhelmina Happke; parents-in-law, Leander and Saraphine Loidolt; siblings, James Happke, Marcia Athman and Joyce Smieja; in-laws, Celestine Athman, Benjamin Smieja and Donald "Butch" Norton, and Patricia Happke.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation are preferred.
