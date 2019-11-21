John “Jack” Hasser, 90-year-old resident of Wahkon, MN passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wahkon, MN with Father Jerry Schik, OSC officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia. John “Jack” Hasser, God’s good and faithful servant went to his Heavenly home on November 20, 2019. Born March 28, 1929 in Pine River, MN to Henry and Anne Hasser. Jack was a Sargent in the Army from 1950–1952 and was a Korean War Veteran. He was united in marriage to Lila Leaf on August 18, 1956 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Cambridge, MN, where they lived until 1966. They then moved to Wahkon, MN where they raised their five children and were married for 63 years. Jack worked with the Minnesota Department of Transportation as a highway maintenance man. He retired in 1991. Jack enjoyed gardening, hunting (where he always found peace), fishing, playing cards and loved watching all sports. Jack was involved in the Isle Lions, VFW Post 2816, and the Knights of Columbus. He loved God faithfully and his family unconditionally. No matter who you were he made you feel special. Jack is survived by his wife, Lila; daughter-in-law Joan (Yanta) Hasser; daughters, Debra Weeda, Patricia (Raymond) Johnson, Karen (Gerald) Kroll, Lola (David) Larson; brothers, Henry (Lenore) Hasser Jr., Francis (Sandra) Hasser, Robert (Muriel) Hasser; sisters, Betty Stradtman, Bea (Richard) Prellwitz, Laura (Everett) Balko; 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Anne (Lingen) Hasser; brothers, Joseph and Donald; sisters, Rita, Martha and Mary; son, Randall Hasser; and son-in-law, Greg Weeda.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.