John Francis Weber passed away on March 4, 2020, at age 101 in Tigard, Oregon. John was preceded in death by his wife Naomi Faust Weber; father John S. Weber; mother Elizabeth Weber; brothers, Leo, Ted, Bernard Weber of Pierz, where John lived until he joined the Air Force. He is survived by his daughters Joni Ann, Margaret, Mary Jo; son Charles; brothers Roger and wife Mary, Steve and wife Franci Weber; sisters Mary Konen and Theresa and husband Don Zenner; sister-in-law Rosetta Kapsner Weber; many nieces and nephews. John Francis served in the United States Air Force and in the 1940’s he was honored with a dinner in Pierz for his heroic actions in the Pacific Islands. He retired from the Air Force as a Lt. Colonel.
